Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is denim cowgirl with white boots at Coachella
Gracie Hunt brought her Midwest roots to California in her latest fit from Coachella.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas was a fashion queen all season like her fit-off with sister Ava Hunt on the sidelines, and her white puffer jacket in chilly Denver, and her sparkly gold minidress in what was the only bright spot for the team at the Super Bowl.
The offseason has been no different when the daughter of Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt upstaged the bride in a Costa Rica wedding wearing a bright pink dress, and her all-leather look with Ava again while taking in an MLS soccer game.
After jetting off to Indio, California, for the annual Coachella festival, the 26-year-old Gracie flexed an iced-out cross and a shoestring top. She kept the cross on, but went with a denim minidress and some white cowgirl boots for a very Texas fit for the Dallas native in “golden hour.”
She also looked like she was having a good time grooving to all the amazing performances going on.
It’s good to see Gracie enjoying herself after what appeared to be a messy breakup with boyfriend Cody Keith, and a mystery man post with a Chiefs connection. How could she not with a view like this?