Gracie Hunt ditches Chiefs owner’s Mexico Easter vacation for solo celebration
Gracie Hunt brought out her Sunday best. Only this time it wasn’t for an NFL game, but Easter Sunday church service. She also did it without the rest of her family.
The oldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, Gracie, 26, was a fit queen every Sunday for games like her must-see Chiefs miniskirt with a Louis Vuitton jacket, and her sparkly gold minidress that was the team’s only highlight for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Since football season has ended, it hasn’t stopped the former Miss Kansas from crushing different looks like a wedding in Costa Rica where she upstaged the bride in a bright-pink dress, and an outing with sister Ava Hunt, 19, where they had dueling leather fits while taking in an MLS game in Dallas, Texas.
On Easter, mom Tavia posted her sister Ava and brother Knobel, 22, all together in Mexico, saying “missing you” to Gracie.
Meanwhile, Gracie wore a floral minidress in white for church services where she took a unique photo at a cross (and others). Scroll through to see her Sunday look.
There’s no indication on why she didn’t travel with the rest of the family.
One thing is certain, however, Gracie has had a rollercoaster of an offseason with a very sudden breakup with boyfriend Cody Keith after starting to date in September, and then a post about a mystery man with possible Chiefs connections, followed by a very cryptic caption in another post.
Whatever is going on in her life, Gracie once again won a Sunday with her fashion choice while on her own.
