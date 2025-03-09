Gracie Hunt, sister Ava crush side-by-side dueling sizzling leather fits at MLS game
Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt were back at it with dueling fits at a sporting event on Saturday.
The Kansas City Chiefs heiresses competed all NFL season for best fit like their black stunners on the road vs. the Buffalo Bills in the regular season, and their celebration stunners when the team won the AFC Championship Game over the same Bills.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest daughter of owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt and is a former Miss Kansas in 2021, while Ava, 19, is a sophomore SMU Mustangs cheerleader.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shows off all-black SMU cheerleader practice fit
The Hunt family is from the Dallas area and besides the Chiefs, the Hunt Sports Group led by brothers Clark and Dan Hunt also own FC Dallas of the MLS. On Saturday night, as Gracie posted on Instagram, the sisters went to watch “The other fútbol” together while Gracie stunned in red leather and Ava in black leather.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt works up a sweat in silk gym sports bra and leggings
Here’s more from Gracie at the game, which FC Dallas lost 3-1 to Chicago Fire FC.
While the team lost, the girls certainly were winners on the night while taking in a soccer match.
Football season is a ways off after the Chiefs failed to three-peat in the Super Bowl, but the Hunt girls remained in peak form with their fit games at a sporting event.
