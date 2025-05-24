The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flexes billionaire life with dad Clark, Ava at F1 Monaco

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner also shows off her fire Formula 1 fit.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (left) with his wife Tavia Shackles (center) and daughter Gracie Hunt (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (left) with his wife Tavia Shackles (center) and daughter Gracie Hunt (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt leads a sweet life as the daughter of billionaire Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. She just flexed the baller lifestyle from Monaco for Formula 1 to show how sweet it is.

The 26-year-old former Miss Kansas has shown off her sweet jet-setting life for NFL Sundays and for trips to places like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she wowed in her bikini.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt and father Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt with dad Clark Hunt in Mexico. / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

She also has a new boyfriend who was revealed to be the son of former Chiefs star quarterback Trent Green, and accompanied her recently to a trip to Washington D.C. where she stunned in a red dress.

Gracie also recently hit up F1 Miami where she had a leopard-print fit while posing with Travis Scott, and now Monaco where she rocked another track-melting look, as well as that baller princess life.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Gracie also was there with dad and her brother Knobel, who just graduated from SMU, and sister Ava, 19.

Gracie Hunt with sister Ava, brother Knobel, and dad Clark
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Those are some insane boats behind them as well. Gracie would post more photos as well to show how awesome the location is.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Life is good if you’re Gracie Hunt. If you got it like that, flaunt it like that with some fire selfies while living the billionaire lifestyle.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

