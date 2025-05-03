The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks leopard-print top with Travis Scott at F1 Miami

The oldest Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas is joined by the rapper for the Formula 1 festivities in Florida.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt is used to rocking awesome fits for big sporting events, but instead of a Kansas City Chiefs game she’s in Florida for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix where she enjoyed Saturday events while posing with rapper Travis Scott in another winning look.

The 26-year-old Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas wowed during the football season in looks like her sparkly gold minidress in what was the team’s only highlight at the Super Bowl. She’s continued those fit hits in the offeason where even upstaged a bride at a wedding in a pink gown, had a leather fit-off with sister Ava Hunt at MLS soccer game in Dallas, and crushed in a fire-red dress for an event at the White House.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie always brings her best whether it’s at a football game or not. / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes rocks breathtaking boots for Patrick F1 Miami date without kids

With football season still months away, she jetted off to Florida with her new mystery man with possible Chiefs ties, but ditched him for a picture with Scott while in a leopard-print top, saying “living life in the fast lane.”

Travis Scott and Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Danica Patrick flexes F1 Miami return in colorful South Beach-style fit

She did find her way back to her new man, though, and the two posed for a picture.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Meanwhile Scott was enjoying his day at the track.

Here are the rest of her pics from the event at the track with Raising Canes.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit

Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season

First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city

BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion