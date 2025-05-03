Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks leopard-print top with Travis Scott at F1 Miami
Gracie Hunt is used to rocking awesome fits for big sporting events, but instead of a Kansas City Chiefs game she’s in Florida for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix where she enjoyed Saturday events while posing with rapper Travis Scott in another winning look.
The 26-year-old Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas wowed during the football season in looks like her sparkly gold minidress in what was the team’s only highlight at the Super Bowl. She’s continued those fit hits in the offeason where even upstaged a bride at a wedding in a pink gown, had a leather fit-off with sister Ava Hunt at MLS soccer game in Dallas, and crushed in a fire-red dress for an event at the White House.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes rocks breathtaking boots for Patrick F1 Miami date without kids
With football season still months away, she jetted off to Florida with her new mystery man with possible Chiefs ties, but ditched him for a picture with Scott while in a leopard-print top, saying “living life in the fast lane.”
RELATED: Danica Patrick flexes F1 Miami return in colorful South Beach-style fit
She did find her way back to her new man, though, and the two posed for a picture.
Meanwhile Scott was enjoying his day at the track.
Here are the rest of her pics from the event at the track with Raising Canes.
