Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt ‘reflects’ with jaw-dropping Miss Kansas fits
While Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is a fashion expert and influencer now, three years ago she became a former Miss Kansas winner and Miss USA contestant. The 25-year-old who leads a crazy jet-setting life reflected on her journey with some epic photos on social media.
Gracie, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, has crushed her pageant-like looks all season like her all-white miniskirt and super expensive purse on the sidelines, her Chiefs miniskirt and Louis Vuitton fit, and her breathtaking Transformers all-black miniskirt and top.
She’s also kept in shape with her early morning workouts she posts to her nearly 550K Instagram followers where she showed off her impeccable abs.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes insanely ripped abs in sheer bikini top, shorts on vacation
In her latest IG post, Gracie took us on a trip to memory lane with some jaw-dropping pageant photos as she reflected back three years ago.
She’s simply stunning.
RELATED: Ava Hunt, sister Gracie have Chiefs fit runway showdown at Bills rivalry game
Gracie wrote, “Feeling especially grateful as I reflect on the incredible lives that touched mine during my journey as Miss Kansas USA and at the Miss USA competition, three years ago this week . 🤍 Such a meaningful chapter filled with unforgettable memories and inspiring connections. Swipe to revisit some of my favorite Miss Kansas USA moments ➡️ 🫶.”
Since then, Gracie has grown her stardom and works as a marketing executive for the Chiefs, started dating Cody Keith, and launched her own Gracie Hunt NFL licensed apparel line in the “Wear By Erin Andrew’s” collection.
She leads quite the life and always looks like she could win another pageant while representing the Chiefs on game days.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss