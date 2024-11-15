Gracie Hunt flexes insanely ripped abs in sheer bikini top, shorts on vacation
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt took a nice little mid-week vacation to warm Mexico before the team plays in frigid Buffalo this weekend.
The 25-year-old Miss Kansas first showed off a dramatic makeover with new a hairdo in a colorful dress, as well as some of the beautiful scenery Cabo San Lucas has to offer.
Now, the viral daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt stripped down to hit the water in a boat, wearing short shorts and a sheer bikini top while revealing some insane abs.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava slay in all-black fit-off for fancy family dinner night
Gracie captioned the posts, “Windows through the sea 🌊 I hope your weekend has windows of beauty as well 😊.”
She went on to show off the famous El Arco de Cabo San Lucas for the windows she’s referring to.
Simply beautiful. And so is that scenery.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava shares SMU behind-the-scenes cheerleaders action
Gracie has been super busy crushing her best fit of the season a couple of weeks ago, and modeling her own NFL clothing line in “Wear By Erin Andrews.”
She also has a dating life now with boyfriend Cody Keith, who she’s been seen slaying her pickleball outfits with.
The 9-0 Chiefs have a monster game Sunday vs. the 8-2 Buffalo Bills. Gracie certainly will be dressed a little warmer than she is here in Mexico, that’s for sure.
