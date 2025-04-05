Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunts gets called out by ex-boyfriend with new beau news
Gracie Hunt dropped a shocking relationship news bomb on Friday with a post announcing a relationship to a mystery man with a potential Kansas City Chiefs connection.
The oldest Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas had been dating former college quarterback Cody Keith since September, and in early March unfollowed him and deleted all social media memories of him. Keith seemingly confirmed the breakup with a March photo dump post.
The two were seen together throughout the season at games and even with the whole Hunt family for New Years in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they shared a sweet kiss and a night club dance.
Gracie’s posted on Instagram, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string ❤️.”
Keith made a post of his own showing a sign from Komodo Dallas that says “Breakaway or break up,” and he wrote, “LOL.. 😂.” Gracie and her family of course have their home base in the Dallas area, which makes this post even more of a burn.
Things apparently didn’t end so well with all the picture deleting after only about 6 months of dating and now Keith’s posts on social media. Like the song by Gotye, apparently now she’s just somebody he used to know.