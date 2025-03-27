Ciara’s fit upstages her Giants QB hubby Russell Wilson in official team photo
Russell Wilson is signed, sealed and delivered to the New York Giants. His wife Ciara immediately upstaged him with her fit — something Giants fans should get used to.
Wilson signed a 1-year, $21 million deal with the Giants, after spending just one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After an awkward hug with new head coach Brian Daboll, Russ and Ciara hit up a New York Knicks game together where they rocked matching all-black fits.
RELATED: Ciara reacts to hubby Russell Wilson's new Giants gig with his throwback Yankees fit
Wilson has been super excited about his fourth NFL team in what will be his 14th season in the NFL.
The quarterback has been feverishly looking over game tape of guys like wide receiver Malik Nabers as he prepares to learn a new playbook.
But even before he could get to all that, he posed for an epic official Giants photo where Ciara with her black boots and shades totally outshined him.
RELATED: Ciara rocks denim overalls in adorable matching fits with all four kids, dad Russ
This isn’t the first time this has happened, like when she crushed him at a Super Bowl party, and stole his Steelers debut thunder with her gold “queen bee” fit, and wowed with her furry claws out game-day look, and stunning in a custom Wilson cheerleader fit to root him on at the Pro Bowl.
The couple has been married since 2016. Their four kids will no doubt be rocking dad’s jersey like they did for Steelers games.
It will be a fun atmosphere for Wilson in New York, but be prepared for Ciara to steal some of his thunder as only she can.