Giants QB Russell Wilson has dad duty for rarely-seen toddler Amora with amazing hair
Russell Wilson is getting after it every day as the New York Giants quarterback as he learns a new system and new players around him. As busy as he is, the quarterback got in some daddy-daughter time with 1-year-old Amora Princess before heading to work in an adorable moment that trumps football.
Recently, wife Ciara has been grabbing most of the headlines lately since Wilson left the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Giants where she upstaged his first official team photo, and then posed with the New York Knicks cheerleaders, followed by a dramatic new hairdo and a chair pose everyone is copying on social media.
While that’s going on, Wilson has had many adorable dad moments this offseason like his daddy-daughter dance with 7-year-old Sienna where he wore a full cowboy fit.
He’s also focused on football and his new teammates.
But there’s always time for family. Wilson rocked a Giants T-shirt and a backward NYG hat and held his youngest daughter Amora in his arms in a rare picture that showed off her super-long hair and just how grown she’s gotten. Ciara wrote on Instagram Stories, “Morning Drop offs are the best :) Amora is the only one that comes home @dangerouswilson 🥰🥰🥰.”
And another saying, “So sweet 🥰🥰🥰.”
How sweet indeed.
Also, is the super-secret Giants play with “The Annexation of Puerto Rico” in that bag?
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have Future, 10, who was from Ciara’s previous relationship, Sienna, Win, 4, and Amora.
It’s been a busy time for Wilson in his life, but being QB1 at home will always win out.