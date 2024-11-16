Haley Cavinder looks unrecognizable in before weight loss photo
Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna Cavinder are tough to tell apart. That wasn’t always the case, however.
Now, the models, influencers, and Miami Hurricanes guards always crush their social media posts with their looks.
Haley, 23, is also the girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, who rocked her Miami jersey last weekend before his NFL game. She’s also been seen looking like a Cowboys cheerleader while watching his games.
She’s a star on and off the court, and you wouldn’t know it with all her glam posts and SI Swimsuit runway looks, but she used to struggle with her weight. Haley posted a before and after picture showing her dramatic weight transformation that’s truly stunning to see.
She’s unrecognizable in the first image compared to now. Haley shared her story and the secrets to her success on Instagram.
What an incredible story and journey. Haley and Hanna are constantly posting pictures of their healthy living meals on their joint and individual IG accounts, which have obviously worked. She’s certainly rocking a “toned physique” now, but the most important thing is Haley feels “confident” and “energized” every day.
It’s obviously paid off, too, on the basketball court. The 5-foot-6 Haley just dropped 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Hurricanes on Saturday in a big win over the Florida Gators. Miami is now 3-0 on the season.
