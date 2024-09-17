The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Haley Cavinder looks like Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in weekend football trip

The Miami Hurricanes guard and her twin sister take in a football weekend in Texas.

Matt Ryan

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers.
Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder’s boyfriend may not be playing, but that didn’t stop her from a weekend trip to Texas.

Cavinder, who is dating injured Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, visited for the Cowboys home opener vs. the New Orleans Saints.

While the game didn’t go well with the Cowboys being thumped at home, 44-19, Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, look like they had an amazing trip.

RELATED: Angel Reese glams up with bling watch, minishorts selfie

Scroll through to see more photos, including Haley and Ferguson together. Here’s one of her with a Cowboys cheerleader look.

Haley Cavinder
Haley Cavinder poses on her weekend trip. / Haley and Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

RELATED: Who is Daniella Karagach? Meet Dwight Howard's 'Dancing With The Stars' 33 partner

The relationship with Ferguson seems like it’s true love — as this tattoo would suggest. The couple have been linked since 2023 when they met through social media. Meanwhile, her sister is dating Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck.

Cavinder, 23, has had a busy summer herself, blowing up social media with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway walk in a bikini alongside her twin sister.

Haley is returning for one more year at Miami. The guard averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists last season.

Both Cavinders make close to $1M per year in NIL money, according to On3’s Women’s 100 NIL Rankings. With millions of social media followers and epic photo dumps like these, it’s easy to see why.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun

Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig

Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval

Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece

Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup

Published
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/News