Haley Cavinder looks like Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in weekend football trip
Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder’s boyfriend may not be playing, but that didn’t stop her from a weekend trip to Texas.
Cavinder, who is dating injured Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, visited for the Cowboys home opener vs. the New Orleans Saints.
While the game didn’t go well with the Cowboys being thumped at home, 44-19, Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, look like they had an amazing trip.
RELATED: Angel Reese glams up with bling watch, minishorts selfie
Scroll through to see more photos, including Haley and Ferguson together. Here’s one of her with a Cowboys cheerleader look.
RELATED: Who is Daniella Karagach? Meet Dwight Howard's 'Dancing With The Stars' 33 partner
The relationship with Ferguson seems like it’s true love — as this tattoo would suggest. The couple have been linked since 2023 when they met through social media. Meanwhile, her sister is dating Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck.
Cavinder, 23, has had a busy summer herself, blowing up social media with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway walk in a bikini alongside her twin sister.
Haley is returning for one more year at Miami. The guard averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists last season.
Both Cavinders make close to $1M per year in NIL money, according to On3’s Women’s 100 NIL Rankings. With millions of social media followers and epic photo dumps like these, it’s easy to see why.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup