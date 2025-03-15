Hanna Cavinder turns heads with first IG post since Carson Beck drama revealed
With all the drama surrounding Miami Hurricanes star basketball player Hanna Cavinder and Georgia Bulldogs-to-Miami transfer quarterback Carson Beck, the viral Cavinder twin reintroduced herself to Instagram in a big way.
After reports surfaced the power couple is on the outs after she deleted all Beck’s photos on IG and unfollowed him — although he didn’t with her — Hanna, who is a twin with sister Haley Cavinder, hasn’t said anything publicly, but her social media post on Friday speaks volumes.
Before getting to that, on Thursday Haley posted a video on TikTok entitled “sister knows best” where she said, “So anyways, Happy Thursday. Smile. It’s not my story to tell. But yeah, I know there is a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut.” She added, “So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”
That’s pretty telling. Also, Carson Beck’s sister Kylie Beck took to Instagram to let her own feelings on the situation be known and to stand up for her big brother.
While 24-year-old Hanna didn’t say anything herself, she did reintroduce herself on IG in stunning fashion… with some jaw-dropping looks. All she said was, “hi” and then posted these:
That’s a statement post right there.
We will see how it all shakes out over time between Hanna and Carson and what’s made public, but she’s certainly coming back out on fire on IG.
