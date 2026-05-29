Dak Prescott's Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Shares Empowering Swimsuit Photo for 'My Girls'

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their engagement back in March after their joint bachelor and bachelorette party trip to the Bahamas. Nearly three months after splitting, Ramos is staying strong for their two girls while showing off an empowering swimsuit photo.

After being together for about two and a half years and having two young daughters, the couple called off their destination Italy wedding with a shocking message to their 250 guests.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos during better time on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”

After reaching an unexpected family agreement before their divorce case, Ramos is back posting on her social media like her private jet flex with her daughters MJ, 2, and Aurora, now 1, as well as a workout selfie.

Ramos' powerful post

Now, after a Mother's Day without Prescott, Ramos posted this powerful message on Instagram:

"When I look at these photos, I remind myself how grateful I am for this body of mine that has spent years growing life, recovering through the postpartum months, and doing it all over again," she wrote.

"I’m proud of the work I’ve put in & admire all women that work hard for themselves and their babies. Above all, I am especially proud to be a strong mama for my girls & wouldn’t trade these years for anything. This is my favorite version of me yet."

And an eye-catching bikini photo

She then stunned in this bikini photo below.

That is powerful.

A love story gone wrong

Prescott proposed to Ramos in October of 2024 with a giant ring, but their relationship crumbled beyond repair.

Ramos is staying strong for her girls through it all.

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) visits with then fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott (right) and Aurora Prescott (left) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images