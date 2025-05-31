The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott shows off new baby Aurora Rayne with mom, big sister in amazing pic

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their second child.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott’s growing family now matches his jersey number: 4. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos announced the birth of their second daughter Aurora Rayne Prescott on Saturday in adorable pictures.

The 31-year-old and his longtime love Ramos now have one-year-old daughter MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora.

Dak, MJ, Sarah Jane Ramos
Dak, MJ, Sarah Jane Ramos / Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

The QB announced the birth of Aurora in an amazing pic with Ramos and her daughters. He wrote, “Thank you God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created ❤️.”

Sarah Jane Ramos
Dak Prescott/Instagram

The baby did arrive over a week ago, but this is the first public photos the’ve shared. Ramos took to her Instagram and shared a bunch more including a happy dad with his new daughter. She wrote, “Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25 🙏 We’ve been soaking it all in 🤍 so beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4 🥹🫶@_4dak.”

The baby’s middle name is a tribute to dad with Dak’s rarely used first name.

Congrats to Prescott and his fiancée Ramos on their growing family. Welcome to the world young Cowboys fan, Aurora.

Dak and Sarah Jane
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

