Dak Prescott shows off new baby Aurora Rayne with mom, big sister in amazing pic
Dak Prescott’s growing family now matches his jersey number: 4. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos announced the birth of their second daughter Aurora Rayne Prescott on Saturday in adorable pictures.
The 31-year-old and his longtime love Ramos now have one-year-old daughter MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora.
RELATED: Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos show out in denim and Dior, pic at F1 Miami
The QB announced the birth of Aurora in an amazing pic with Ramos and her daughters. He wrote, “Thank you God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created ❤️.”
The baby did arrive over a week ago, but this is the first public photos the’ve shared. Ramos took to her Instagram and shared a bunch more including a happy dad with his new daughter. She wrote, “Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25 🙏 We’ve been soaking it all in 🤍 so beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4 🥹🫶@_4dak.”
RELATED: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott blocks ‘all the haters’ with sweet baby MJ photos
The baby’s middle name is a tribute to dad with Dak’s rarely used first name.
Congrats to Prescott and his fiancée Ramos on their growing family. Welcome to the world young Cowboys fan, Aurora.
