Dak Prescott’s exciting baby news reveals his rarely used full name
It was another monster news day for Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos.
The couple announced Ramos is pregnant with their second child with adorable posts on Instagram with Ramos showing off her baby bump and dad Dak proudly holding the sonogram photos in another.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had also announced the couple’s engagement back in October on social media when he epically proposed to Ramos, who he has dated since 2023 and has daughter MJ Rose with, with a giant engagement ring she flexes around.
MJ was born back on February 29, 2024, and will have a baby sister due on May 22, 2025, the couple announced on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. They also revealed the baby’s middle name only, which will be Rayne as a tribute to dad’s first name. Yes, Dak’s first birthname is actually Rayne: Rayne Dakota Prescott. It’s not often used or known, and he goes by Dak on everything.
While it’s been a super tough year on Dak on the field with the $60 million per year QB not living up to his paycheck and the team struggling — along with his season-ending injury to boot — he’s certainly had an amazing year personally with the birth of a daughter, an engagement to Ramos, and expecting a second child. Congratulations to Rayne Dakota Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos.
