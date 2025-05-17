The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders has powerful message for Browns QB son Shedeur

The Colorado Buffaloes football coach and dad of the NFL rookie posts some words for the quarterback.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2).
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The draft slide of Shedeur Sanders was tough to watch as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback kept falling round after round. Imagine being dad Deion Sanders, who looked shocked as pick-by-pick went by and his son wasn’t selected.

After the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur with the 144th overall selection in the 5th round, it was time to rejoice. While Deion’s other son Shilo didn’t get picked at all, he did sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That led to a celebration with dad, his NFL sons, mom Pilar, and Deion’s daughter Shelomi with an epic family pic.

Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion
Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Shedeur (and Shilo) reported to rookie minicamp with Shedeur arriving early and rocking a “Legendary” casual fit and showing off his true class with an amazing gesture for a local high school team.

Deion raised quite a young man who is now blazing his own NFL path. On Saturday, Deion posted a picture of Shedeur in his Browns uniform and wrote, “Thank you JESUS! We can take whatever hand we’re dealt. We always have & we always will. #Coach Prime”

Shedeur is battling other rookie Dillon Gabriel, Cody Pickett, and veteran Joe Flacco for the starting position.

He’s also wearing a new number with 12 vs. the 2 he built in college.

That’s the hand he was dealt and he’s held his own so far. He has a great dad to coach him through it all.

Shedeur and Deio
Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Home/Relationships