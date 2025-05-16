Travis Hunter burns Shedeur Sanders with one-line dagger as Colorado stars reunite
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will be linked forever from their time with the Colorado Buffaloes, but they are true friends off the field. The two NFL rookies linked back up where Hunter made fun of Shedeur with some friendly banter in an epic burn.
While Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and was the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sanders, who was thought to be a first-round lock, slid all the way to 144th overall and in the 5th round to the Cleveland Browns.
RELATED: 6-foot-6 Joe Flacco towers over Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel in Browns QB photo
Both are with their new teams with Hunter having an epic dance on his arrival, while Sanders showed up early rocking a “Legendary” casual fit.
Now that both are done with their NFL rookies minicamps, they linked back up for Panini trading cards to sign their rookie cards. While there, Hunter had jokes about Sanders’ financial situation because of the draft slide, razzing him saying “you ain’t got no money.” Here’s how it went down.
RELATED: Travis Hunter goes stealth Jacksonville Jaguars pajamas in Colorado graduation fit
While both made millions in NIL money, Hunter is projected to have a 4-year contract worth $46.6, while Sanders over the same four years is projected to make only $4.6 million. It was a very costly draft slide.
Don’t feel bad about Sanders as he’s already getting endorsements like Delta Airlines and will be fine. Hunter is just giving him a hard time as friends and legitimately was upset about Sanders’ draft misfortune. And they are now both “12” brothers as Sanders said in the video, “we definitely the 12’s right now.”
