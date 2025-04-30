Deion Sanders shares Shedeur behind the scenes staying father-son 'God' strong
Deion Sanders is a proud dad (and coach) as both his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, made the NFL this past weekend. So proud, he even posed with the boys, his daughter Shelomi, and his ex-wife Pilar in an epic family picture. Now, Deion is sharing some more behind-the-scenes moments from the draft with Shedeur while beaming with pride.
The draft didn’t go at all how the Sanders men expected as Shedeur had an epic slide all the way to the 144th pick overall in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. Deion was shown several times looking visibly upset when teams like the New Orleans Saints passed on his Colorado Buffaloes — the team he coaches — quarterback son.
Shedeur, 23, and his ridiculously massive and pricey chain showed class through it all and eventually he got the call he and dad were waiting for on Day 3. Deion took to Instagram to share some of the happier and special moments of the NFL draft. He wrote, “God is great #CoachPrime” on the post.
While son Shilo, 25, went undrafted, he was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shedeur, meanwhile, is already putting in work before minicamp even starts for the Browns. That’s Coach Prime’s son right there, getting after it. No doubt, dad is smiling seeing this video.
