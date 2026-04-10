Deion Sanders and wife Pilar Sanders don’t even sit near each other for Cleveland Browns games where son Shedeur Sanders plays. They came together, though, for a rare photo for daughter Shelomi Sanders’ big moment.

The 58-year-old Colorado Buffaloes head football coach and NFL Hall of Fame defensive back who won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys was married to Pilar from 1999 to 2013. They have three children in sons Shilo Sanders, Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi.

Deion coached both sons Shedeur and Shilo at Colorado. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deion even dissed Pilar in front of the entire Colorado football team last season during a meeting.

He did, however, pose with her and all the kids for Shedeur’s big NFL draft moment with the Browns.

Since then, you won’t catch them near each other at Huntington Bank Stadium during an NFL Sunday.

Deion and Pilar come together for Shelomi’s moment

They did both come together as Shelomi made the big announcement she’s playing for the Colorado State University Pueblo team. Scroll through to the end for Shelomi’s pictures befow to see Deion and Pilar in the same photo.

They still wouldn’t stand next to each other, but it’s something.

Shelomi, meanwhile, has played for Jackson State University (2022–2023), the University of Colorado Boulder (2023–2024), and Alabama A&M University (2024–2026) in her career. She averaged 1.2 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists per game last season.

Pilar is alaways a fit hit and has been a winner at Browns games with head-turning fits like this one as Shelomi joined her, as well as this “Legendary” look.

Deion’s girlfriend now

Deion is dating the model and actress Karrueche Tran and they made a surprise appearance for one of Shedeur’s games last season. The two have been linked since summer of 2025.