Deion Sanders takes jab at ex-wife Pilar during Colorado football team meeting
The drama surrounding Shedeur Sanders is nothing.
That title will always belong to his father, NFL (and MLB) legend and Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders, 58.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit from head to toe
"Prime Time" during his electrifying pro career, turned Coach Prime in his renaissance return to the top as a college football lightning rod, the two-time NFL champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer had a very messy divorce with his second ex-wife (Carolyn Chambers was his first wife), Pilar Sanders, 50, mother to Shilo, 25, Shededur, 23, and Shelomi, 21.
RELATED: Shilo Sanders’ mom Pilar is awkwardly gifted Bucs jersey dad Deion rejected
You can easily find out the dirty details, but let's just say it was extremely contentious, so much so that it was reported the estranged couple would avoid it each other at Colorado games, which Pilar regularly attended.
Given that background, you can understand Deion's joke after his offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, yes the former NFL assistant coach and ever-so-brief Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants head coach, chimed in sweetly that this past Sunday was his 35th wedding anniversary.
Deion retorts, "Sunday was my celebration of my second divorce," to which the entire room erupts in laughter with the Colorado HC throwing his fist in the air celebrating.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar reveals never-before-seen fit from Shilo’s Bucs game
All is fair in love and divorce.
Speaking of romance, rumored current girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who was by his side for his cancer battle, liked his inspirational post from yesterday which read, "Lord I thank u for the times it was just u and I & I cried out to u with no hesitation because I trust u in every possible manor there is to Trust."
Pilar is an extremely proud mama with all three of their children, and she was there in-person to support both Shedeur and Shilo for their NFL debuts, proudly taking Shilo's game jersey after Deion refused it.
Even with the ugly divorce, all three of their children have turned out to be well-adjusted adults, two of them currently trying to make NFL rosters.
Now that's truly a cause for celebration.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal