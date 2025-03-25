ESPN's Erin Dolan shares chilling with Phillies star boyfriend Alec Bohm on couch
It's a make-or-break year for Alec Bohm on the field.
Off of it, the Philadelphia Phillies All-Star third baseman has a girlfriend that is always by his side. She just happens to be ESPN sports betting personality Erin Dolan.
Phillies fans knew the couple had been an item for awhile, but then the pair became Instagram official in New Orleans as they watched the Philadelphia Eagles destroy the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Winning a world championship is something that has alluded the stacked star-studded Phillies, as they stumbled down the stretch last season only to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers win it all.
Bohm, 28, got famously benched in the postseason. One thing has remained constant through all the ups and downs as a signature trait - that sweet, sweet hair.
Dolan, also 28, has been supporting her man ever since, visiting him at spring training in Clearwater in several fantastic Phillies fits. On the Philly-diehard sports fan's latest Instagram post, she showed off Bohm's Herculian mane as they were chilling on the couch together.
Bohm is constantly the subject of trade rumors, and the Phillies told other clubs he was available. Living in Texas during the offseason, he deleted all of his social media apps.
In a feature for The Athletic, the Nebraska native seems to have the right perspective. “My five seasons here, the highs have gotten pretty high and the lows have gotten pretty low. Especially the end of last year. All that stuff just keeps beating on you... So now what? Like, now, what can you do? I feel like it’s more of a freeing thing now than anything, right? Now I’ve been through that too... But doing hard things only makes you a better person. So I think dealing with all the hard s**t only makes all the good stuff feel even better, you know?”
Dolan seems like she's very much a part of that good stuff in his life.