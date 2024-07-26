Fan-fave USA Olympian Hailey Van Lith reveals Kobe Bryant, Gigi bond
As Hailey Van Lith prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she continues to feel the profound impact of her mentor, the late Kobe Bryant.
During her high school career at Cashmere High School in Washington, Van Lith developed a close relationship with Kobe and his daughter Gianna, forming a bond that has shaped her both on and off the court.
Kobe became a mentor to Hailey, offering guidance and support as she navigated the challenges of high school basketball. His influence was more than just technical advice; it was an unwavering belief in her potential and a reminder to stay true to herself.
"When I start to doubt myself, I'm quickly reminded of Kobe's desire to play and what he saw in me," Van Lith shares. "He would want me to continue to be authentic to myself."
As she sets her sights on her second gold medal, Van Lith carries Kobe's spirit with her. Competing in Team USA's 3x3 basketball squad, she aims to join the ranks of her mentor, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012.
Van Lith's journey is not just about her personal achievements but also about honoring Kobe's legacy and the Mamba mentality he instilled in her.
As she steps onto the Olympic stage, Van Lith does so with the knowledge that Kobe's spirit is with her, guiding her through every play and every challenge. His legacy lives on through her dedication, her authenticity, and her relentless pursuit of excellence.
For Hailey Van Lith, the Paris Olympics is not just a competition; it's an opportunity to honor a mentor, a friend, and a legend who continues to inspire her every day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchange love on IG
Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
New kicks player?: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal