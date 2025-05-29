Giants QB Russell Wilson says he prayed meeting Ciara into existence
Russell Wilson and Ciara have a love story for the ages — and such a story came together by way of manifestation.
RELATED: Giants QB Russell Wilson posts sweet dinner-time photo with the kids, wife Ciara
Wilson and Ciara met in 2015, after Ciara had called off her engagement to rapper Future and Wilson divorced from his first wife, Ashton Meem. In a recent episode of the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Wilson revealed he intended on taking a long break from dating.
“I was like, I'm going to be single for 10 years,” said the New York Giants quarterback. “C[iara] came, just changed everything…I remember three days before I met C, I remember being at church with Pastor Judah [Smith] and I was talking to him and he said something in a sermon. He said non-negotiables...I said, I'm going to write my five non-negotiables down.”
Though Wilson was convinced it would be a long time before he found the right person, he knew exactly the type of woman he wanted. Per the advice of his pastor, he went home and jotted down his non-negotiables.
“The first one was, I want a woman of great faith,” said Wilson. “She's got just great faith. She's a believer. That was important to me because believing in Jesus, all that meant a lot to me. That's number one thing. Number two was I want a woman who was faithful, not just to me but to anything and everything that she does. The third thing is I want a woman that was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad. Just how my mom, my dad was on his deathbed. Just like she was willing to do anything and everything for us and for him. I think that you want a woman that's got grit and that's going to be there when it's thick, when it's tough, when it's hard and things aren't going well, whatever it may be in life when my dad has leg amputated or whatever it may be.”
While he knew what his prerequisites were in terms of the relationship, Wilson knew he wanted a woman with an identity of her own. Enter R&B and pop hitmaker, Ciara.
“I think the other thing was I wanted a woman who was independent, didn't have to be Ciara but had the right identity, wanted to volunteer, wanted to be a doctor, wanted to be whatever it is, but at the end of the day had their own identity. Didn't want to just be Russell's wife, but just had their own identity of what they wanted to be and create and do in life.”
Three days after this meeting, Wilson met Ciara. The two have been married since 2016. And share three children, plus Ciara’s son, who is fathered by Future.
In the past, Ciara has mentioned repeating a prayer on a daily basis, which she says led to meeting Wilson. She revealed the details of this prayer on the 2021 track “Ciara’s Prayer” from R&B singer Summer Walker’s album “Still Over It.”
“I pray the next man in my life will be my husband,” she says on the interlude. “I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me. I pray that he holds me. I pray that I have everything I want and need in him.”
RELATED: Ciara unrecognizable with short hair alongside hubby Russell Wilson at Met Gala
By the looks of it all, it seems everything worked out for the best.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics