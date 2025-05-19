Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with kids for Mets rivalry game
Russell Wilson is embracing the New York sports scene with his wife Ciara and their kids. On Sunday, the family went to watch the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium.
Since coming over to the New York Giants from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson and Ciara have had a “New York State of Mind.”
After Ciara upstaged Wilson in his first Giants team photo, the two took in a New York Knicks game where Ciara epically posed with the cheerleaders, and then the two were towered over in a photo with Karl-Anthony Towns. Wilson was also spotted at a game in a super expensive jacket.
The quarterback took his famous singer wife and their four kids to the ballpark to celebrate Future’s 11th birthday, along with Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and baby Amora, 1. While there, they met Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who made Wilson look tiny when they met. It was an awesome scene with the family posing with the MVP.
What an awesome gesture by Judge and the Yankees. While Wilson is embracing the stars of New York, they are making him feel welcome as well.
A big happy birthday to Future on May 19. What a cool gift and a family moment at the ballpark on Sunday they can cherish forever.
