Ciara rocks pink bunny Yankees fit feeling ‘blessed out’ with Russell Wilson
Ciara has a lot to feel blessed about these days. She certainly expressed that feeling on Wednesday after some good advice from her husband Russell Wilson, and did so in style.
Ciara has been loving that NYC life after Wilson came over to the New York Giants from the Pittsburgh Steelers. She rocked a Giants cap while dancing in a bathrobe, then danced with the New York Knicks cheerleaders, then ditched Wilson at Madison Square Garden to pose in matching jean shorts with Jelly Roll. The family also all rocked Yankees jerseys for son Future’s 11th birthday where Aaron Judge towered over his QB dad.
RELATED: Russell Wilson can’t get enough of wife Ciara’s can’t-miss ‘bling bling’ AMAs dress
Speaking of family, they also celebrated daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday with amazing Wicked costumes.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party
Her new album “CiCi” is also set to release in July.
Life is good for Ciara, but even she can get overhelmed and stressed. She took to Instagram to talk about perspective and advice Wilson gave her:
“Get this! You ain't Stressed out...You Blessed out!
The perspective I needed on a day where I felt so overwhelmed... I was venting to @DangeRussWilson, and this conversation we had helped me put things all in perspective! For whoever needs to hear this, keep going! A reminder that there's a lot of good in that overwhelming feeling you're having right now. There's a season for everything. Count it all Joy! I hope this can help someone the way it helped me. Love Cici 🫶🏽”
She then dropped this pink bunny Yankees hat with matching pink jersey in her video.
Feeling blessed out and crushing her fit. That’s definitely a good day for Ciara.
