Giants QB Russell Wilson posts sweet dinner-time photo with the kids, wife Ciara

Russell Wilson is taking as much of the offseason as he can to enjoy time with his wife Ciara and their beautiful family. On Thursday, he showed off a sweet photo of them on social media.
There’s been a lot of change for Wilson since the NFL season ended, heading to the New York Giants from the Pittsburgh Steelers and establishing his New York roots. Ciara’s been super happy about it with her bathrobe dance in a Giants hat, then her posing with the New York Knicks cheerleaders, and the singer even upstaging her man’s first official team photo.
After hitting the weight room hard and looking super jacked, Wilson, 36, took Ciara, 39, to Formula 1 Miami where she left him in the dust with her red-racer fit. They also attended the 2025 Met Gala where she looked unrecognizable with a new hairstyle.
Besides that, it’s been all about family like their adorable matching fits with the kids on Easter, and then staging an epic red carpet tribute for Mother’s Day, as well as an insane 8th birthday for daughter Sienna where mom and her crushed dad in their Wicked costumes.
In his latest Instagram post, Wilson showed off an adorable moment with stepson Future, 10, Sienna, son Win, 4, and baby daughter Amora, 1, with a full head of hair.
That’s what it’s all about. Dad is set for his 14th NFL season and doesn’t have many more left. At the end of the day, he’s winning at home with moments like these.
