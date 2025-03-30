Giants will big-time regret Russell Wilson, Ciara fame chasing, says Ryen Russillo
It's safe to say that Russell Wilson wasn't the New York Giants first choice.
Heck, there's no guarantee that the Super Bowl winning quarterback is the best quarterback on the roster after Big Blue also signed Jameis Winston.
National pundits have been especially harsh with the signing of the 10x Pro Bowler, although only one-time All-Pro. "Good Morning Football" co-host Kyle Brandt was blunt in his criticism. Add The Ringer's and Ex-ESPN personality Ryen Russillo to the chorus of naysayers, also bringing in the extra layer of the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers QB1's popstar wife, Ciara.
After going through Wilson's pedestrian one-year deal with only $10.5 million guaranteed (plus around another $10 million in incentives with clauses like $1.5 million if the 36 year old plays 85% of the regular season downs, $176,471 for each team win if he plays 50% of the snaps, etc.), "The Ryen Russillo" podcast host goes through why Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton couldn't wait to get rid of him, the Steelers were a team with no real QB choosing between him and Justin Fields, deciding on neither in the end, and now the Giants were stuck with a way past-his-prime starter.
Citing a 2021 trade story, Russillo weighs in. "I think a lot of it had to do with the full Russell [Wilson] and his wife [Ciara] experience, essentially being like which markets would make the most sense for both of them. And clearly, like New York, there's a Page Six article already today about their first night in New York City. So I think it... has a lot to do with wanting to be in New York, and whatever the next chapter is for this couple. Yeah, I think that's like a huge priority. And hey, not like saying, don't go out. Don't be famous. But if I'm running a football team, that's going to make me a little worried about the whole thing. And like I said, there's just always going to be a little extra stuff that, you know, isn't great. It's like, hey, is this going to be about football every week, or is this going to be about maximizing your celebrity? And I think if we're all being a little bit honest, it's probably a mix."
His third point then gets into the Giants locker room is going to like Jameis Winston more, who's there on a 2-year, $8 million deal.
Not to mention New York could still take a quarterback like Deion's son Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
To be fair to Wilson and his wife Ciara, 39, building out a post-NFL career is a smart business move, especially at the tailend of his career. Though it's also a huge gamble, because to make it in New York as a sports celebrity, you have to win first.
Wilson better hope he gets to those playoff incentives on his one-year deal.