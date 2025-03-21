Steelers QB Russell Wilson posts Ciara ‘boo’ photo amid Aaron Rodgers QB drama
It appears more and more likely that Russell Wilson’s one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers may be his last with the team. While talks with Aaron Rodgers appear to be heating up, Wilson is focusing his energy on his wife and kids.
On Friday, it was reported that Rodgers is in Pittsburgh and meeting with the Steelers.
The 36-year-old Wilson took over as the team’s starter early in the season and led the team to the playoffs where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He also made his 10th Pro Bowl appearance where his wife Ciara rocked a custom Wilson cheerleader fit.
The 39-year-old singer and her kids may be rocking a new team’s fit soon, though, after a season where she slayed looks like her all-black furry look, and her and son Future, 10, having a victory dance in Steelers gear to GloRilla, and a photo with all four of her kids adorably wearing dad’s Pittsburgh jersey.
In the face of all the uncertainty, Wilson is staying positive, posting a “keep smiling. keep loving” message.
He’s also chosen to focus on family like on his Friday post on Instagram Stories showing him and Ciara. He posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Me and My Boo 😍😍😍.”
That’s what really matters. Wilson has nothing left to prove in the NFL. He already won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Last season he threw for 2482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 11 regular season games.
Instead, he can make more adorable moments like the family Valentine’s Day photo, and his cowboy fit for a daddy-daughter dance with Sienna, 7, and he can swoon over Ciara when she wears a Carnivale fit that has her wanting Russ’ phone taken away for his embarrassing comments.
Whatever happens with his football future, he has his “Boo” by his side.