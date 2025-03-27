New Giants QB Russell Wilson, Ciara share awkward hugs with HC Brian Daboll
The New York Giants and Russell Wilson were a match made out of last resort. Or is he just the stop-gap mentor for Shedeur Sanders?
In a division with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the upstart Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels, and well, OK, there isn't many nice things to say about the current state of the Dallas Cowboys other than Dak Prescott will be back from injury, the Giants are looking to improve from a dismal 3-14 season. So they settled for a quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't want to compete with the always-entertaining Jameis Winston.
“Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson said in his introductory press conference.
The 10-time Pro Bowler, including controversially last season with pedestrian numbers, and Super Bowl winning quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks is not exactly firing up the Big Blue fanbase. The only thing more awkward than settling for Wilson were the hugs exchanged that the official Giants handle shared on their Instagram Reels behind the scenes between head coach Brian Daboll, Russ and his popstar wife Ciara.
Daboll and Russ do an awkward dap, before the on-the-hot-seat HC gives Ciara an actual hug, who looks fantastic as always in a shimmering leather dress with black boots (and the celeb-required indoor sunglasses), before the three have a brief chat, then another dap and hug as Daboll makes his way out.
Wilson, 36, will make $10.5 million guaranteed, plus another $10 million in incentives based on certain criteria that is said to be "complicated." It's a bargain deal for a starting NFL quarterback, which means there is still a good chance the Giants might take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.
Even if that's the case, Wilson could still be the starter for much of next season given the QB draft class this year is widely considered weak.
In the end, hopefully Giants fans won't need hugs of condolences after another dismal season.