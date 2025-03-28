Ciara’s tank-top look makes Giants QB Russell Wilson swoon wanting more kids
Russell Wilson loves swooning over his wife’s posts and making some adult comments.
The newly signed New York Giants quarterback and his wife headed to NYC to meet with new head coach Brian Daboll for an awkward hug, followed by the singer crushing her husband in his first official team photo. It was then off the New York Knicks game where they matched in all black, and posed for a photo with Karl-Anthony Towns towering over them.
Ciara was so excited about Wilson’s new team after he left the Pittsburgh Steelers, that she did a dance in her bathrobe and a New York Giants hat.
We’ve seen the NFL star in the past him joking about baby No. 5 with Ciara’s “lioness” look, and her wanting to have his phone taken away after Wilson’s comments about her Carnivale outfit, and now the QB made another comment about having another baby after seeing her tank-top post. First, the 39-year-old Ciara made the post with the caption, “Whatever it takes 🤸🏽♀️.”
The 36-year-old Wilson commented: “Hey Baby, question…what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?”
“Cinco” being their fifth child. The couple has been married since 2016 and shares four kids: Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, baby Amora Princess, 1, and Future Zahir Wilburn, who Ciara had with rapper Future, but Wilson has raised him as his own son.
No doubt, Wilson will be swooning over a lot of Giants fits next season.