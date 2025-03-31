The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cody Keith seemingly confirms Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt breakup with photo dump

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress’s relationship with the former college quarterback appears to be finished with his post.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured) with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured) with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Gracie Hunt just celebrated a spectacular joint birthday with sister Ava Hunt, Cody Keith celebrated some “spectacular memories” in March all without her.

The now 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and Keith, 33, a former East Carolina Pirates backup quarterback and current real estate broker, made it Instagram official back in September. Then the couple seemed inseparable throughout the football season like their “city lights” photo where Keith Lives in Charlotte, North Carolina; and their “postgame shenanigans” after a big win in November; and their tropical vacation together with some bikini bombshell pictures; and a New Year’s Eve kiss with the whole Hunt family in Cabo.

Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith
Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith / Tavia Hunt/Instagram

After the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gracie appeared to also mourn the loss of her relationship when she unfollowed Keith on Instagram and deleted all photos of him at the beginning in March. Keith also unfollowed Gracie on IG, but left up photos of them like when they first got together.

While Gracie was busy blowing out the birthday candles to end March, Keith posted the following:“March dump! There was a little bit of work, a little bit of play, but most importantly, spectacular memories were made!”

So, appearntly it was a “spectacular” month despite all the unfollowing that went on. This post seemingly confirms the two are donezo as she doesn’t appear in anything in his March as well.

If they are indeed done, here’s to the memories of their short relationship.

Gracie Hunt
Cody Keith and Gracie Hunt during happier times. / Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

