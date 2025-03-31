Cody Keith seemingly confirms Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt breakup with photo dump
While Gracie Hunt just celebrated a spectacular joint birthday with sister Ava Hunt, Cody Keith celebrated some “spectacular memories” in March all without her.
The now 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and Keith, 33, a former East Carolina Pirates backup quarterback and current real estate broker, made it Instagram official back in September. Then the couple seemed inseparable throughout the football season like their “city lights” photo where Keith Lives in Charlotte, North Carolina; and their “postgame shenanigans” after a big win in November; and their tropical vacation together with some bikini bombshell pictures; and a New Year’s Eve kiss with the whole Hunt family in Cabo.
After the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gracie appeared to also mourn the loss of her relationship when she unfollowed Keith on Instagram and deleted all photos of him at the beginning in March. Keith also unfollowed Gracie on IG, but left up photos of them like when they first got together.
While Gracie was busy blowing out the birthday candles to end March, Keith posted the following:“March dump! There was a little bit of work, a little bit of play, but most importantly, spectacular memories were made!”
So, appearntly it was a “spectacular” month despite all the unfollowing that went on. This post seemingly confirms the two are donezo as she doesn’t appear in anything in his March as well.
If they are indeed done, here’s to the memories of their short relationship.