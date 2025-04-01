The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reveals 26 life lessons turning 26 in men’s collared fit

The former Miss Kansas and oldest Chiefs heiress gives some life advice while dropping a stunning look.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt at the Fanatics Super Bowl LIX Party.
Gracie Hunt at the Fanatics Super Bowl LIX Party. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Gracie Hunt just celebrated her 26th birthday on a day she shares on with younger sister Ava, 19. After the two had an epic night celebrating, Gracie took some time to reflect on her 26 years on this planet with 26 things she’s learned — in a stunning fit, of course.

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 was a fit staple all season like her stunning sparkly gold minidress at the Super Bowl. The offseason has been no different as she recently stepped out with Ava at an FC Dallas MLS game where the two had dueling leather looks, and then in her pink dress at a wedding in Costa Rica that upstaged the bride.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday 'twin' note to little sister Ava

Gracie Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie and her sister Ava Hunt. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

While rumors have swirled that her relationship with Cody Keith is finished — something he seemingly just confirmed with his Instagram post — Gracie is moving forward and dropped 26 life lessons while wearing a men’s collard shirt and little else.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s purple fit outshines crazy NFL-like workout routine

No. 22 is interesting says the woman who shares workout updates at 4 and 5 in the morning. But overall, it’s a list full of good life advice and insights.

Gracie will bounce back from her rough patch of the Super Bowl loss and a breakup. She’s super strong, young, and has a good support system around her. Not to mention, wise beyond her year’s based on her latest post.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet before the S
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / IMAGO / Newscom World
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News