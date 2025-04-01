Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reveals 26 life lessons turning 26 in men’s collared fit
Gracie Hunt just celebrated her 26th birthday on a day she shares on with younger sister Ava, 19. After the two had an epic night celebrating, Gracie took some time to reflect on her 26 years on this planet with 26 things she’s learned — in a stunning fit, of course.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 was a fit staple all season like her stunning sparkly gold minidress at the Super Bowl. The offseason has been no different as she recently stepped out with Ava at an FC Dallas MLS game where the two had dueling leather looks, and then in her pink dress at a wedding in Costa Rica that upstaged the bride.
While rumors have swirled that her relationship with Cody Keith is finished — something he seemingly just confirmed with his Instagram post — Gracie is moving forward and dropped 26 life lessons while wearing a men’s collard shirt and little else.
No. 22 is interesting says the woman who shares workout updates at 4 and 5 in the morning. But overall, it’s a list full of good life advice and insights.
Gracie will bounce back from her rough patch of the Super Bowl loss and a breakup. She’s super strong, young, and has a good support system around her. Not to mention, wise beyond her year’s based on her latest post.