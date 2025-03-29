Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday 'twin' note to little sister Ava
Big sister Gracie Hunt shares a birthday with her younger sister Ava Hunt, and on their special day the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress penned a touching note to her “twin.”
While Gracie turned 26, Ava celebrated her big 19th on Saturday, March 29. The two sisters have been seen a lot together like their fit off at a road Chiefs game, and their stunning New Year’s Eve dresses, and their dueling leather looks while taking in a Dallas FC MLS game while posing side-by-side.
Mom Tavia Hunt wrote each girl the sweetest (and longest) birthday posts with many photo on Instagram. Gracie was a bit briefer with her post, but it was just as touching.
“Today, I'm celebrating a piece of my heart! 🎊 Happy birthday, @avahunt! You bring so much joy and light wherever you go, and your laughter is truly contagious. I'm so grateful we get to share this journey together. I honestly can't imagine life without you-you're my best friend. It's amazing that 19 years ago, God gifted me with the best present ever-you! Here's to many more adventures together!💖 ✨”
Gracie, a former Miss Kansas and fit queen has certainly taught her little sister and SMU Mustangs cheerleader Ava well as she’s shown off some grown-up looks like her sorority gown.
Happy birthday to Gracie and Ava Hunt.