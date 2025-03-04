Jalen Suggs Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Knee Surgery; How the Magic Adjust
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, Magic on SI learned Tuesday.
The procedure also involved a mosaicplasty – an osteochondral transplant of tissue harvested from a less-demanding area of the knee to cover a cartilage defect in a more important area – to repair the trochlear joint surface.
Suggs will be out for the remainder of the season, including postseason.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
"Obviously it's super tough for the team, but [also] for Jalen most importantly," Franz Wagner said at the Magic's Tuesday shootaround. "We just want to be there for him, and we know that he loves to hoop and wants to be back out there. Rehab isn't easy, so unfortunately that's part of it."
"You're grateful that it was a successful surgery," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "On top of that, you're just happy that he's made it through, but you talk about being able to pour into him more once he returns with us and he's around us. I think those are the most important keys for us moving forward. "
"We knew something was going on, but it's just tough to find out that you're going to be missing a guy ... for the rest of the season," Anthony Black said. "Tough on all the guys. A lot of us talked to him before he got the surgery. He's in our prayers and we're going to go hard for him."
The injury stems back to Orlando's Jan. 25 game versus the Detroit Pistons, when Suggs limped off the court in the fourth quarter. First diagnosed with a sore left knee, then a left quad contusion, Suggs told reporters Saturday that new complications arose after he felt discomfort in his left knee following a return-to-play workout prior to the Magic's Feb. 25 matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Orlando was then prompted to undergo further evaluation, including an additional MRI, and he was diagnosed with a trochlea cartilage injury.
The team announced Suggs was heading for surgery on Sunday, which provided additional clarity on the situation. He'd missed the last 15 games before the decision.
"It's the nature of the NBA," Anthony Black said of how the Magic dealt with the uncertainty of Suggs' potential return. "You've got to get healthy. You can't be out there risking your health, so we fully understood that and we're with him the whole way. Obviously, we wanted him back, but we were supporting whatever it was."
The season for Suggs ends after 35 games and starts – the fewest of any season thus far. In 28.6 minutes, he averaged a career-high 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Because of injuries to Paolo Banchero and Wagner earlier in the year, the Magic's core trio played together for just 97 minutes in six games this season. Orlando won four of those six contests.
The Magic were 20-15 in games that Suggs played in and are 9-18 in the 27 games without him.
As of Tuesday, they sit 29-33 and eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How the Magic plan to adjust in Jalen Suggs' absence
While acknowledging the difficulty of the situation, Wagner tabbed the clarity provided in Suggs' season-ending absence as a silver lining, noting that individual players can settle into roles for the rest of the season.
"It's not just one person that has to step up in all of the things that Jalen is really good at," Wagner said. "Obviously, guard play is really important. Whether that's AB (Anthony Black), Cole (Anthony) or Co-Jo (Cory Joseph) when he comes in, that we make sure everyone is organized. And then Paolo and myself as well, taking some of that role as well."
Added Wagner: "I think it's a good challenge for the team, because missing Jalen is a huge part and we're missing him a lot. Hopefully we can get better from it."
When healthy, Suggs' defensive intensity is the first thing that greets opponents at the point of attack. His energy lights a fire under the Magic, who respond accordingly when his always-on motor is running. Offensively, he helps to push the pace in transition and had evolved into a viable third option alongside the frontcourt pairing.
Both Black and Cole Anthony have made starts in Suggs' vacancy, with the latter taking on more of the first-unit minutes.
When asked how the injury to Suggs might adjust his role, Black said he wasn't yet sure if he'd be taking on a bigger role.
"It's pretty game-by-game," the second-year guard said. "I just try to stay ready and do what we need to do each day. But if that's what it is, I'll be ready."
With 20 games remaining, the Magic echo that same sentiment. Shell-shocked by injury and facing mounting frustration of a season gone awry, Orlando can only afford to focus on the next opportunity.
"I think it's going to be a lot of game-by-game," Mosley said. "I think it's going to be by-committee. We talk about the offense and defense being by-committee, and that's a big portion of it. It's going to be different handlers at different times of the game.
"If we realize a team is fully aggressive picking our point guard up, then we might have to play through our bigs ... those guys being able to handle the basketball and get us into easier sets," Mosley added. "If they're not pressuring Paolo and Franz, those guys become our point-forward playmakers. I think that's going to be a big key, and that's also going to vary game-to-game as well."
Up Next
Orlando hosts the Raptors Tuesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Kia Center.
