Hailey Van Lith's Dad and Jalen Suggs Were So Fired Up After Big Shot From TCU Star
Saturday afternoon brought more NCAA tournament action, and first up was the women's side with Notre Dame and TCU kicking off the day of college hoops. It turned out to be a big day for Hailey Van Lith, the former LSU star who transferred to TCU ahead of the 2024-25 season. And nobody was more hyped about that than her father and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs.
TCU was locked in a tight battle with the Fighting Irish for a spot in the Elite Eight and entered the fourth quarter up by one point on Notre Dame. Van Lith checked in at the start of the fourth quarter and went off. She scored five of the Horned Frogs' next seven points, then assisted on another, then scored another five straight points.
One of those shots was a three-pointer, coming with eight minutes left and TCU up by three. It was a clutch basket in a clutch moment and Van Lith's father, Corey, was incredibly fired-up about it. As was Suggs. The two met up for an awesome moment as they reacted to Van Lith's big moment.
A very cool moment for the Van Lith family, as Hailey leads the TCU women's side to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance.