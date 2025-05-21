Jordyn Woods tells Karl-Anthony Towns to 'focus' on Knicks playoffs for anniversary
NBA playoffs are underway, and the New York Knicks are currently sitting 4-2 against the Boston Celtics. And while we imagine the Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is in good spirits, we know his personal life is probably just as cheer as his professional life — if not more!
On Wednesday, May 21, Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram Story to wish Towns a happy anniversary after five years of dating
“The focus today is the playoffs!!!,” wrote Woods in text overlaying a photo, “but happy 5 years to us…time has just flown by but has also felt like we’ve been together forever!”
In this particular photo, the couple is seen enjoying dinner and wine on one of their lavish date nights. And in addition to this picture, Woods also included one in which the couple steps out for a night out on the town — Woods calling Towns her “partner in crime.” Another one sees the two of them dressed to the nines outside of famed gelato spot Amorino.
While we’re certain the couple has plenty of festivities planned, they’re going to have to wait until later in the week. Tonight, the Knicks face the Indiana Pacers at Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals. The game will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
