Jordyn Woods tells Karl-Anthony Towns to 'focus' on Knicks playoffs for anniversary

The couple is celebrating five years of dating.

Alex Gonzalez

Jordyn Woods at Mufasa: The Lion King premiere in December 2024
Jordyn Woods at Mufasa: The Lion King premiere in December 2024 / IMAGO/Future Image
NBA playoffs are underway, and the New York Knicks are currently sitting 4-2 against the Boston Celtics. And while we imagine the Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is in good spirits, we know his personal life is probably just as cheer as his professional life — if not more!

On Wednesday, May 21, Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram Story to wish Towns a happy anniversary after five years of dating

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods wishes Karl-Anthony Towns a happy anniversary after five years of dating / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

“The focus today is the playoffs!!!,” wrote Woods in text overlaying a photo, “but happy 5 years to us…time has just flown by but has also felt like we’ve been together forever!”

Jordyn Woods / Instagram
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

In this particular photo, the couple is seen enjoying dinner and wine on one of their lavish date nights. And in addition to this picture, Woods also included one in which the couple steps out for a night out on the town — Woods calling Towns her “partner in crime.” Another one sees the two of them dressed to the nines outside of famed gelato spot Amorino.

Jordyn Woods / Instagram
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

While we’re certain the couple has plenty of festivities planned, they’re going to have to wait until later in the week. Tonight, the Knicks face the Indiana Pacers at Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals. The game will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Mar 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) poses for a photo with model Jordyn Woods, singer Ciara, and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson following the game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

