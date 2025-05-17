Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods posts epic Knicks WAGs photo after Celtics win
Kylie Jenner wasn't going to steal the spotlight tonight.
After the Boston Celtics gave a valiant effort at home to extend the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals to a Game 6 after Jayson Tatum's devastating achilles injury, the New York Knicks showed no mercy tonight, blowing out the Celtics 119-81 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods' Knicks fit destroys Kylie Jenner's 'identical' look in viral victory hug
Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who has been a fixture throughout the season and playoffs with unbelievable courtside fits, shared on her Instagram Stories an amazing photo of all the Knicks WAGs posing together on the Madison Square Garden court flashing "Knicks in 6!!"
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes unreal Knicks custom fit despite Karl-Anthony Towns' bad game
Surprisingly, bandwagon fan and former bestie Kylie Jenner did not photobomb the epic shot.
Woods also chose a more dressed-down fit in jeans and a vintage Knicks cut-up T-shirt, but if you look more closely, the top had a historic feel, with the fashion influencer and aspiring designer captioning a close-up selfie of the look, "peep the shirt:') 25 years ago!!! Let's gooooo!!"
Guess who beat the Knicks in 2000. Yep, the Indiana Pacers, led by NYC-killer Reggie Miller. Indiana also beat the Knicks last year in the Eastern Conference semis in a hard fought, seven-game series.
As far as the WAGs go, Tyrese Haliburton's longtime girlfriend Jade Jones is a formidable smack talker, and she certainly keeps receipts on the haters that go after her man.
As far as fits, Woods and Jones have stepped up their fashion games in the playoffs. So get ready for fireworks both on and off the court.
