Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Glows in Baby Shower Photos Near Due Date

Hailee Steinfeld missed the Academy Awards where her castmate in the hit movie Sinners, Michael B. Jordan, took home the best actor award where he gave a heartwarming shoutout to the actress who was back home as she’s soon going to give birth to the first child with husband and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. A couple of days later, Steinfeld posted her stunning baby shower photos.

The star actress and the 2024 NFL MVP tied the knot back on May 31 in a lavish wedding where had a next-level cake, and then took a honeymoon to Hawaii where a smitten Allen shared the only photos we’ve seen.

In December of last year, they’d announce Steinfeld was pregnant with their first child in this adorable video in snowy Buffalo.

Steinfeld, 29, would recently posted adorable baby bump photos with Allen, 29, enjoying his morning coffee.

After the Oscars, she’d congratulate the entire crew for Sinners:

“Congratulations to the entire Sinners crew on a historic night. It is an incredible honor to have the film recognized with a record-setting 16 nominations. So proud of this team!"

It was this moment from Jordan, though, that called out she’s nearing the end of her pregnancy.

“hailee at home, she’s getting ready to have a baby right now. thank you so much for being the other half of stack.”



– michael b. jordan's acceptance speech for his first-ever oscar.

pic.twitter.com/SnCWQiAcVD — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) March 16, 2026

Steinfeld’s baby shower

That was Sunday. On Tuesday, Steinfeld shared photos of her baby shower in a special Beau Society newsletter post from the actress.

Reports have her due date sometime in early April and speculation is it’s a boy.

Fans can’t wait to meet the latest edition to Bills Mafia.

Allen and Steinfeld were also seen together for a chill outing.