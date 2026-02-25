Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Full Baby Bump While Josh Allen Sips Morning Coffee

Hailee Steinfeld’s exact due date isn’t known, but she showed how far along she is in her latest adorable photo with husband Josh Allen enjoying his Buffalo Bills offseason.

The star actress and the 2024 NFL MVP tied the knot on May 31 in a lavish wedding where they had a next-level cake, and then took a honeymoon to Hawaii where a smitten Allen shared the only photos we’ve seen.

In December, they’d announce Steinfeld was pregnant with their first child in this adorable video in the snow.

The Oscar-nominated actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the while attending the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, California, skipping Allen’s playoff game.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recent issue of her fan newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld would write, "We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much," Steinfeld wrote, while noting she's deep in the nesting phase.

The 29-year-old is also "having vivid daydreams of what our life is about to look like when the three of us are cuddled up in the nursery together."

She also was wearing a two-piece with a rare baby-bump photo.

Now, in a special issue she shared photos with Allen at home where you can see her full baby bump in an adorable moment where Allen is enjoying his morning coffee.

He must be drinking his own blend of coffee. JA’s 17 Blend.

Here’s another photo she shared of the couple as well.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen with their baby 💌 pic.twitter.com/ElhuYk3i1z — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) February 25, 2026

Speculation is Steinfeld is due sometime around March.

No doubt Bills Mafia can’t wait to meet its newest member.

Fans are convinced it’s a boy

Did Steinfeld leave an Easter Egg on the gender? Based on her blue flowers in this photo, fans think so: