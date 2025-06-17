Smitten Josh Allen shares first honeymoon photos with 'wifey' Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld took a while to release their first official wedding photos, but on Tuesday, Allen shared the first ones of their honeymoon.
After an epic wedding that included a Buffalo Bills-heavy guest list for their MVP quarterback where Steinfeld wowed in several dresses, their first kiss went viral, and a next-level wedding cake was presented, the couple immediately jetted off for their honeymoon before Allen reported to Buffalo Bills minicamp showing off his wedding ring.
Steinfeld revealed that they took their honeymoon right after the wedding in last week’s Beau Society fan newsletter she runs:
“The next day, Josh and I ran off into the sunset to our honeymoon (more on that later?). Now we’re back, and it’s been a whole 13 days of being married, and we’ll be staying on this high forever!”
Both Steinfeld and Allen posted photos as a tributes to each other on social media with hers focusing on the wedding with a fake-out NSFW ring picture front and center where she wrote “HUSBAND !”
But it was Allen who had the first photos of their tropical honeymoon where he wrote “Wifey ❤️“ on his post.
You can see the leis around their neck. Was it Hawaii or another island paradise? It no doubt will be revealed in time like their photos. Congrats to the happy couple: The King and Queen of Buffalo.
