Hailee Steinfeld shares unreal cake in new Josh Allen wedding photos
There’s fairytale weddings and then there’s Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s wedding. Steinfeld shared the first pictures from inside the wedding reception on Friday, and the cake looked like something you’d see only in Hollywood.
The 28-year-old Steinfeld knows a thing or two about Hollywood as a star actress, and she definitely had a wedding fit for the “Queen of Buffalo” that even she described as “magical.”
The Buffalo Bills quarterback popped the question back in November in epic style, and the two tied the knot at the end of May in Southern California with a beautiful first kiss.
Steinfeld shared the first official photo of the wedding with Allen, and then revealed another mysteriously showing the QB actually has two rings. In Friday’s Beau Society newsletter from Steinfeld, she showed off a lot more of the unreal setup that the guests — including lots of Bills players — were treated to.
For the reception, Steinfeld described walking into it: “Entering our reception for the first time was unforgettable. So much JOY. And the flowers! The red candelabras! The dance floor! The stage! The chandeliers?!! All of our people!,” she said.
And added: “The flow of the reception was dance, speech, cry, dance, eat, dance, speech, cry, dance, etc. Our parents and siblings gave the most touching speeches. Plus, our friend Amanda recited a gorgeous poem she wrote for us that day.”
Then, there was an unreal next-level cake with their initials and all kinds of details.
What kind you ask? Well, Steinfeld covered that, too: “Our wedding cake was a lemon olive oil cake with vanilla buttercream. It was so damn good. For the cake cutting, Josh’s grandma gave us an engraved Michael Aram serving knife, and my nana gifted us a pair of Baccarat champagne glasses to “cheers” with (which by the way, matched our decor perfectly).”
Yum! Was there any leftovers to freeze?
Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Allen on a beautiful wedding and on their marriage. Next up, football season.
