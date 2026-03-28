Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Rock Sweet Dodgers Fits With Mom Vanessa For Ring Night

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters weren’t missing ring night for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The girls proudly rocked their LA gear for the win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and had quite the time at the ballpark.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and their three daughters have been to many Dodgers games like Game 4 of the NLCS where they went crazy over Shohei Ohtani’s third home run. They also were honored on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka, 9, crushed her first pitch.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Natalia Bryant photograph Capri Bryant throwing the first pitch before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa celebrated the team’s back-to-back title last year with an epic Kobe post.

She also was recently seen turning heads with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea at a preseason game.

Now, the Dodgers will attempt to be the only team to three-peat in LA since Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers did it in 2000-2002.

For Friday night’s festivities where the players got their World Series rings, Vanessa brought the girls — Natalia, 23, Bianka, and Capri, 6 — to the ballpark where they rocked championship gear, shared smiles, and ate some epic food.

See all her photos HERE.

Those old-school jackets are fire.

Kobe was a big Dodgers fan himself and seen at games.

Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former player Kobe Bryant in the dugout before game four of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Check out this video:

ITFDB 💙



Mamba Forever pic.twitter.com/a88OntOgsD — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 26, 2026

Now, his family is rooting them on all together. No doubt dad would’ve been at the games with them.

Aug 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7, to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Aug. 25. at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images