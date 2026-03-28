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Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Rock Sweet Dodgers Fits With Mom Vanessa For Ring Night

All three of Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters attend the big night at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
Matt Ryan|
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters weren’t missing ring night for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The girls proudly rocked their LA gear for the win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and had quite the time at the ballpark.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and their three daughters have been to many Dodgers games like Game 4 of the NLCS where they went crazy over Shohei Ohtani’s third home run. They also were honored on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka, 9, crushed her first pitch.

The Bryant
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Natalia Bryant photograph Capri Bryant throwing the first pitch before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa celebrated the team’s back-to-back title last year with an epic Kobe post.

She also was recently seen turning heads with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea at a preseason game.

Now, the Dodgers will attempt to be the only team to three-peat in LA since Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers did it in 2000-2002.

For Friday night’s festivities where the players got their World Series rings, Vanessa brought the girls — Natalia, 23, Bianka, and Capri, 6 — to the ballpark where they rocked championship gear, shared smiles, and ate some epic food.

See all her photos HERE.

Those old-school jackets are fire.

Kobe was a big Dodgers fan himself and seen at games.

Kobe and Natali
Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former player Kobe Bryant in the dugout before game four of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Check out this video:

Now, his family is rooting them on all together. No doubt dad would’ve been at the games with them.

Vanessa and Biank
Aug 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7, to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Aug. 25. at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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