Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Rock Sweet Dodgers Fits With Mom Vanessa For Ring Night
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters weren’t missing ring night for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The girls proudly rocked their LA gear for the win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and had quite the time at the ballpark.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and their three daughters have been to many Dodgers games like Game 4 of the NLCS where they went crazy over Shohei Ohtani’s third home run. They also were honored on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka, 9, crushed her first pitch.
Vanessa celebrated the team’s back-to-back title last year with an epic Kobe post.
She also was recently seen turning heads with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea at a preseason game.
Now, the Dodgers will attempt to be the only team to three-peat in LA since Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers did it in 2000-2002.
For Friday night’s festivities where the players got their World Series rings, Vanessa brought the girls — Natalia, 23, Bianka, and Capri, 6 — to the ballpark where they rocked championship gear, shared smiles, and ate some epic food.
See all her photos HERE.
Those old-school jackets are fire.
Kobe was a big Dodgers fan himself and seen at games.
Check out this video:
Now, his family is rooting them on all together. No doubt dad would’ve been at the games with them.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.