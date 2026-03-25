Vanessa Bryant Turns Heads Next to Chelsea Freeman in Dodgers Fit

Vanessa Bryant is ready for another Los Angeles Dodgers season as the LA team tries to three-peat — something her late husband Kobe Bryant did once with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000-2002. She’s so ready, she posed in her Dodgers hat next to the Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea.

The 43-year-old Vanessa bleeds Dodgers bleeds blue and was seen celebrating the back-to-back titles and showed off her daughters Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, going crazy over Shohei Ohtani’s incredible NLCS Game 4 third home run when they were there at Dodger Stadium.

She also has gone to many games with her oldest daughter Natalia where they twined out in Dodgers gear, and another where the team honored the whole family during Kobe Bryant’s Bobblehead Night. Bianka would crush the first pitch.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They’ve also been seen sitting with Magic Johnson and others.

Sep 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant (bottom row middle) and her family and Magic Johnson (top row right) attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Vanessa and Chelsea make quite the duo

Vanessa posed with her friend Chelsea Freeman as well in an epic duo selfie. The two were back at it before Opening Day this week for the team. Click the link below to see the picture.

The Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 26. Will Vanessa and her girls be there?

Wherever they are, no doubt they’ll be rooting them on.