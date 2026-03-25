Vanessa Bryant Turns Heads Next to Chelsea Freeman in Dodgers Fit
Vanessa Bryant is ready for another Los Angeles Dodgers season as the LA team tries to three-peat — something her late husband Kobe Bryant did once with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000-2002. She’s so ready, she posed in her Dodgers hat next to the Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea.
The 43-year-old Vanessa bleeds Dodgers bleeds blue and was seen celebrating the back-to-back titles and showed off her daughters Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, going crazy over Shohei Ohtani’s incredible NLCS Game 4 third home run when they were there at Dodger Stadium.
She also has gone to many games with her oldest daughter Natalia where they twined out in Dodgers gear, and another where the team honored the whole family during Kobe Bryant’s Bobblehead Night. Bianka would crush the first pitch.
They’ve also been seen sitting with Magic Johnson and others.
Vanessa and Chelsea make quite the duo
Vanessa posed with her friend Chelsea Freeman as well in an epic duo selfie. The two were back at it before Opening Day this week for the team. Click the link below to see the picture.
The Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 26. Will Vanessa and her girls be there?
Wherever they are, no doubt they’ll be rooting them on.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.