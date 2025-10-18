Vanessa Bryant posts daughters going crazy after Shohei Ohtani’s 3rd Dodgers homer
Vanessa Bryant is a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Friday night is a game she’ll never forget being at with hers and Kobe’s youngest daughters on the night Shohei Ohtani had arguably the greatest postseason game ever.
The Bryant family has been at games this past year like Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout game where Natalia Bryant, 22, stared on with extreme intensity, and another where they took a sweet family phoot with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
Bianka even crushed a first pitch on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night, while Capri grabbed the mic and welcomed everyone to Dodgers baseball.
Kobe’s favorite baseball team was the Dodgers and when the team won the World Series last season, she posted a tribute video honoring them for him.
Now, there back in the big show with a chance to defend their title and they got their on a night Ohtani hit not one, not two, but three home runs to go along with six scoreless innings pitched and 10 strikeouts to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers to win the National League pennant. Vanessa posted from their seats behind home plate after the final one and showed the excited reactions of her girls.
Vanessa likely will be at a World Series game, and if they win expect their to post more celebratory moments.
