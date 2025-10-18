The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts daughters going crazy after Shohei Ohtani’s 3rd Dodgers homer

The wife of Kobe Bryant and their youngest daughters were there for the historic night at Dodger Stadium.

Matt Ryan

The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, pose during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, pose during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant is a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Friday night is a game she’ll never forget being at with hers and Kobe’s youngest daughters on the night Shohei Ohtani had arguably the greatest postseason game ever.

The Bryant family has been at games this past year like Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout game where Natalia Bryant, 22, stared on with extreme intensity, and another where they took a sweet family phoot with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.

Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Vanessa
Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Vanessa / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Bianka even crushed a first pitch on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night, while Capri grabbed the mic and welcomed everyone to Dodgers baseball.

The Bryant
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kobe’s favorite baseball team was the Dodgers and when the team won the World Series last season, she posted a tribute video honoring them for him.

Now, there back in the big show with a chance to defend their title and they got their on a night Ohtani hit not one, not two, but three home runs to go along with six scoreless innings pitched and 10 strikeouts to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers to win the National League pennant. Vanessa posted from their seats behind home plate after the final one and showed the excited reactions of her girls.

Capri Bryant
Capri Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Bianka Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa likely will be at a World Series game, and if they win expect their to post more celebratory moments.

Vanessa Bryant
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

