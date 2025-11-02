Vanessa Bryant celebrates Dodgers’ World Series win with Kobe post
Kobe Bryant was a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He’d no doubt have been celebrating Saturday night’s epic Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays that gave the city its first repeat champion since his Los Angeles Lakers did it. His wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe and the Dodgers after the team’s 9th World Series title.
Vanessa and her daughters were seen at lots of Dodgers games throughout this championship season like the night of Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th strikeout where Natalia Bryant, 22, had an intense Kobe-like stare to her while focused on the game. The whole family was honored for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka, 8, crushed the first pitch, and Capri, 6, got everyone hyped for Dodgers baseball on the mic.
Vanessa and her youngest daughters were at Ohtani’s epic three-home-run Game 4 of the NLCS where she showed them going crazy after his final blast. She also posed for a selfie with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea after the victory where they were all smiles.
The family was there when the team lost Game 5 at home and had to head to Toronto to win two road games to win it all. But for the Blue Jays and Dodgers, Kobe’s famous quote rang true: "What's there to be happy about?... Job's not finished. Job finished? I don't think so,” he famously said after the Lakers took a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic in 2009 NBA Finals.
Well, the job is finished now by the Dodgers. Vanessa would repost this video in a tribute to the team she and her late husband loved.
Kobe would be so proud of the grit this team showed to become the first back-to-back champions in baseball since the 2000 New York Yankees, and Los Angeles’ first pro sports repeat team since his and Shaq’s 2000-2002 Lakers.
