Kobe Bryant's 8-year-old Bianka nails Dodgers first pitch on dad's bobblehead night
It's becoming an annual tradition for the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor Kobe Bryant.
And every year, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend's daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri,6, grow up before our very eyes, and this year there was an extra element of excitement as the Dodgers debuted a Kobe bobblehead.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant looks so much like dad Kobe in new model photos
Wait a second, why is Kobe batting left handed? Apparently while Kobe was right-handed, he had ambidextrous skills, including prefering to hit from the left side of the plate for baseball.
As we still ponder that conundrum, it's obvious Kobe's athletic skills have passed down to his daughter Bianka, who nailed the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate Kobe Bryant Night at Dodgers Stadium. (Capri also owned, "It's time for Dodgers baseball.")
RELATED: Kobe Bryant and Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri recreates iconic photo of dad
Mom Vanessa Bryant, 43, has brought up her daughters to be die-hard Dodgers fans, often posting on her Instagram handle all of them attending games together. So naturally, Bianka was stoked to get the opportunity once again.
Bianka upstaged future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, 37, who threw another masterful gem in the Dodgers 5-1 victory vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, facing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 16 years after facing his father. Both of them were hitless.
Older sister Natalia, now a successful model and social media influencer after graduating from USC film school, and little sister Capri were there to cheer Bianka on, along with Vanessa, and World Series hero MVP Freddie Freeman acted as catcher.
It was a fun-filled family night with Bianka stealing the show.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal