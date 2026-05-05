Natalia Bryant Shares Throwback of Mom Vanessa in Zip-Up Lakers Fit for Birthday

Vanessa Bryant turned 44 years old on Tuesday, May 5 and the birthday wishes poured in. The sweetest came from her and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia who shared some sweet pictures of her and mom together, including a throwback of mom in a Los Angeles Lakers fit.

When her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna passed in January of 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Vanessa was left to raise their remaining three girls. Natalia is now 23 and graduated from college at USC and is a thriving model, while Bianka is 9 and Capri 6.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Natalia and mom are super close, hanging out lots like their twin cowgirl looks at a Beyoncé concert, and their bold fits for Kris Jenner’s big 70th birthday bash with a James Bond theme. They’ve even been seen sitting courtside at basketball games together — like when WNBA star Angel Reese towered over them — and at the ballpark as hardcore Dodgers fans as seen above.

Natalia’s photos with mom

As the birthday wished poured in on social media from good friends like WNBA legend Candace Parker and Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman on her Instagram Stories, it was Natalia’s ones that stood out. Scroll through to see her three photos including one of a young Vanessa with baby Natalia while mom rocked a daring Lakers look.

Will Vanessa and the Bryants girls be rooting on the Lakers in tonight’s playoff game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Vanessa shuts downs rumors

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Vanessa Bryant in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of babies: Before her birthday, Vanessa shut down pregnancy and marriage rumors with a blunt post.

Today, however, is all about Vanessa Bryant. Happy 44th on Cinco de Mayo for the Mexican-American widow of Kobe.

Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to Vanessa Bryant 🎉



Mambas Forever pic.twitter.com/LdJL332ZvH — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 5, 2026