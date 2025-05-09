Lane Kiffin gives update on son Knox’s football career with Oxford move complete
Ole Miss Rebels football head Lane Kiffin has a lot to be proud of this year. In addition to watching eight of his former players get their name called during the 2025 NFL draft, he's also celebrating getting his family back together.
Kiffin shares three children, Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox, 16, with ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, whom he reconciled with this past year after divorcing in 2016.
While Presley will be in Los Angeles, as she committed to play volleyball at USC, and Landry is already a student at Ole Miss, Layla and Knox are relocating from Southern California to Mississippi.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin breaks silence on daughter Landry, son Knox’s Oxford moves
While Knox spent his freshman year at Palos Verdes High School, the quarterback is officially joining Oxford High School where the Chargers football program kicks off June 2.
Oxford High finished the 2024 season with a 6-5 record, ranking as the No. 34 overall team in Mississippi, per On3 Composite Rankings. Kiffin couldn't be more proud have his son back nearby and playing for the Chargers.
Kiffin, who played quarterabck at Fresno State, posted on May 9, "LFG. The band is all back together. Pops is smiling."
Knox's football future is already looking bright. Despite minimal playing time on the Sea Kings varsity team last season, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder received offers from FIU, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Sacramento State, and Murray State.
If all goes well next season, maybe Knox can add an offer from Ole Miss to the list, as well.
