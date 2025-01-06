Lane Kiffin shares love note to ex-wife Layla that seems to confirm reconciliation

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing his feelings for Layla Kiffin.

Jul 29, 2010: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and ex-wife Layla Kiffin (right) in Los Angeles.
Jul 29, 2010: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and ex-wife Layla Kiffin (right) in Los Angeles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels closed out the season with a blowout 52-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was thrilled with his team's performance, hoping it sent a message to the College Football Playoff committee that left them out of the big dance.

After celebrating the team's win at EverBank Stadium with his daughter, Landry Kiffin, who's a student at Ole Miss, he flew to Southern California for another major occasion, his ex-wife Layla Kiffin's birthday.

Kiffin posted a simple tribute to Layla on Instagram, which he subsquently deleted. However, he eventually resposted the photo that drew an awkward reaction from the couple's youngest daugter, Presley Kiffin.

While Kiffin has dropped several hints that he and Layla might've reconciled, the 49-year-old coach seemed to confirm they're back together following the epic masked ball that was Layla's birthday party.

Kiffin posted a photo of his comment on Layla's Instagram page that she keeps private. He wrote, "What an amazing night. Was Great to see you surrounded by so much love. ❤️. The joy on your face reminded me of our wedding day when you walked down the aisle."

The Fresno State alum also insinuated that they planned the birthday pary together. "What a perfect venue!!! So glad we switched it to The Proper!!! You looked 30 🔥. Thank you for being my rock."

Jan. 6, 2025: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's message to ex-wife Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

The former USC Trojans head coach and Layla tied to the knot in 2004 but announced their divorce in 2016. Kiffin is aware that fans think they're back together and replied to a comment about the rumors with a think-face emoji on X.

Kiffin appears to be having fun with the rumors and keeps guessing as he continues to posts photos of his former bride without context on social media.

Jan 5, 2025: Lane Kiffin's post a photo of his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

